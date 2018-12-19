Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema list: Deepika Padukone beats Shah Rukh, Aamir, Aishwarya

bollywood

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan earned the second spot, which was followed by Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kubbra Sait, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone

With just one film in her account in 2018, Deepika Padukone has made it as the top star of Indian cinema in 2018, beating her Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan, according to IMDb.

IMDb unveiled the 2018 Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema list, derived using data based on page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform.

"Deepika Padukone's strong performance in this year's 'Padmaavat' pushed her into the top spot on the 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema list," said Neha Gureja, Head of International for IMDb.

"Radhika Apte delighted audiences this year, appearing in two of the IMDb Top Indian Movies of 2018 - 'AndhaDhun' (which ranked number 1) and 'Padman' (ranked number 6). Akshay Kumar, the bold protagonist in 'Padman' rounds out the Top Stars list at number 10," she added.

