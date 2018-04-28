Top 3 editor's picks for the weekend

Sign up for a specially designed packed picnic brunch loaded with shakes and juices and faves like pizza, smiley potatoes, mama croissant stuffed with chocolate and noodles

Picnic brunch time





Sign up for a specially designed packed picnic brunch loaded with shakes and juices and faves like pizza, smiley potatoes, mama croissant stuffed with chocolate and noodles.

On May 6 and May 20

At The Resort, Madh-Marve.

Call 61367716

Cost Free for kids below 5;

Rs 2,000 (kids above 5 years)

Dancehall date



Attend a dance workshop which will be conducted by a Jamaican dancehall ambassador to promote dancehall culture. The workshop will be followed by a rooftop party where dancers from across the country will perform together.

On Today, 1.30 pm to 4 pm

At KCA Hall, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9167946960

Sweet summer fix



Tuck into the buttery goodness of fresh cookies that are a part of the spring summer collection of confectionaries at this Japanese fave in SoBo. Choose from double chocolat au lait and petit cigare au chocolat at this space.

At Yoku Moku, Rajgir Chamber, opposite Old Customs House, Fort.

Call 66381056

