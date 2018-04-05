Top 3 things to do over the weekend in Mumbai
Here's some help to plan your weekend
Partition memories
What impact did the Partition have on communities that suffered its horrors, and how did they rise above the hatred? Watch the moving play, Jis Lahore Nahi Dekhya, to rewind to 1947.
On: April 6, 6 pm and 9 pm
At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Call: 26149546
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Entry: Rs 450
The art of DJing
Love mixing music to spin new tunes? Sign up for a two-weekend DJ course certified by Point Blank Music School, London, where you will get your own workstation featuring the latest, top- of-the-range equipment.
From: April 7, 2 pm onwards
At: True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.
Register: bit.ly/2HarBdd
Gag fest
Attend an 80-minute stand-up special by comedian Aakash Mehta, who, despite having tickled people's funny bones in over a 1,000 shows, still humbly calls his act, Bear With Me.
On: April 7, 8.30 pm
At: Backspace Studio, shop 120, Lodha Boulevard, Sainath Nagar, Thane.
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Entry: Rs 399
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video