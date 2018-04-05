Top 3 things to do over the weekend in Mumbai

Here's some help to plan your weekend

Partition memories

What impact did the Partition have on communities that suffered its horrors, and how did they rise above the hatred? Watch the moving play, Jis Lahore Nahi Dekhya, to rewind to 1947.

On: April 6, 6 pm and 9 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Call: 26149546

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 450

The art of DJing

Love mixing music to spin new tunes? Sign up for a two-weekend DJ course certified by Point Blank Music School, London, where you will get your own workstation featuring the latest, top- of-the-range equipment.

From: April 7, 2 pm onwards

At: True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Register: bit.ly/2HarBdd

Gag fest

Attend an 80-minute stand-up special by comedian Aakash Mehta, who, despite having tickled people's funny bones in over a 1,000 shows, still humbly calls his act, Bear With Me.

On: April 7, 8.30 pm

At: Backspace Studio, shop 120, Lodha Boulevard, Sainath Nagar, Thane.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 399

