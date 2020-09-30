Top 5 Accessories for Working Out at Home

In the post COVID world, fitness regimes have clearly hit the reset button. With first the lockdown and then social distancing becoming the norm, odds are that you have had to bid goodbye to your gym. However, a fitness routine is more than necessary now, not just for physical health but also for one’s mental well-being, which has also been compromised in the wake of the pandemic.

As much as you have a strong work-from-home routine, it is about time to put in place a workout routine as well. Here are the top 5 accessories you need to have to get you started.

Yoga Mat

If you are a yoga person, this has to be the number 1 accessory to get you started. While choosing a mat, ensure that you go with one that has a closed-cell surface that prevents sweat from sweeping in. That way you are kept comfortable and can continue your workout that much longer! The other things to watch out for, of course, are its grip and its ability to protect your joints. As you progress from being a beginner in Yoga to an advanced practitioner, of course, you can look for a mat that is thinner but offers maximum grip.

Work out equipment

This one, of course, depends upon your fitness goals. If you are looking at losing weight versus looking at strengthening your joints, a different set of equipment may be required. This need not always mean large, expensive machines. You could use ankle weights or weighted balls to enhance your balance and flexibility or use jump ropes that could offer great cardio exercise. Essentially, therefore, work backwards from your goal.

Fitness Tracker

A home workout does not by any stretch of the imagination mean letting up on your fitness goals. It is imperative, therefore, that you track your progress. What better than having a fitness tracker to keep you updated. Whether it is tracking your steps or ensuring that you are in the target heart rate zone and can achieve optimal results, there is a lot that the fitness tracker can do for you. With the tracker connected to an app, what you also have is all the data at your fingertips. The biggest advantage, however, of a fitness tracker is that you have a habit-changing device that really works for your home workout and does not let you slacken. Count on the tracker to give you a friendly nudge by way of notification if you have been inactive as well as that encouragement when you have achieved your goal. With a Fitbit or a PLAYFIT tracker, what you have is a reliable workout companion.

Headphones

The one thing that can keep you going through a tiring workout, is energizing music. High-intensity music can not only boost your workout performance, but it can also reduce your perception of fatigue. With music putting you in the exercise zone, you are that much more likely to pump iron longer.

Do invest in a pair that fits you well, so that you don’t have to bother about it slipping out during your workout. What you also definitely do not need is a sore ear to remind you of your exercise regime. With noise-cancelling headphones you can, not only keep surrounding sounds at bay, but you will also not feel the need to pump up the volume so much that it could hamper your hearing health.

Foam Roller

If what you do in workout mode is important, what you do in recovery mode, is even more so. Invest, therefore, in a foam roller to take care of those sore muscles and cramps to aid recovery.

Above everything, however, your most important accessory is that willpower to invest in your physical and mental health!

Protip- Your willpower is like that muscle; the more you flex it the further it will take you! Here’s to good health!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.