Top 5 best moments from Sonam Kapoor's fun-filled mehendi ceremony

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu (Mumbai) buzzed with celebrities and festivities on Sunday as Sonam Kapoor's wedding revelry began with a mehendi ceremony. Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned by lights and soaked in the festive fervour.

Sonam Kapoor and her groom-to-be, Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, looked colour co-ordinated in pastels. While Bollywood's fashionista Sonam looked radiant in a peach and grey ethnic outfit with statement jewellery as she sat down to get intricate henna designs done on her hands, Anand Ahuja looked suave in a salmon sherwani.

Photographs and video snippets from the function were splashed across social media. In one video, Sonam is seen dancing her heart out on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's song 'Sweetie Pie'.

In another video, Sonam is seen giving an adorable hug to Anand Ahuja while grooving to 'Lat Lag Gayi':

Among the first ones to arrive at the venue were cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, who were dressed in ethnic wear. Jhanvi and Khushi chose Manish Malhotra ensembles for the pre-wedding ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in an ivory, dull gold ensemble.

Also in attendance were cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Sonam's sibling Rhea Kapoor was dressed in a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan was in a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a grey Nehru jacket, and father Anil chose an all-white ethnic outfit.

It was Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who looked bright in an orange and red kurta respectively. Sanjay was emotional about his niece's wedding as he posted a throwback photograph on Instagram earlier on Sunday, and wrote: "20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam. Now I will be dancing at yours. Time flies."

Among Bollywood celebrities, there were Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Designer Kunal Rawal too was seen at the celebrations.

In one of the videos, that went viral, Anil Kapoor dancing with Sonam's aunt is crazy! Check it out:

And finally, Anil Kapoor signs off with a quirky Boomerang video:

Sonam and Anand will get married on Tuesday. The sangeet function will take place on Monday evening.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

