Top 5 share market brokers in India

In the Indian trading context, brokering options have graced the markets for a while. With technological advancements, there has been an explosion of alternatives both online and offline.

While the younger generation is driving towards the online brokering platforms because they provide convenience at the comfort of our homes, many have stuck to the traditional mediums that filters out the most feasible dishes on the table, that suits the clients’ tastes at the very best!

Either ways, brokering houses make it inevitable to entertain to their end users’ needs and provides with the premium of services.

We list out to you the top 5 share marketing agencies that are the absolute best at what they do:

Broking house: Zerodha

Zerodha is the first and foremost broking house that sent jitters into the trading scenario with their breakthrough concept of turning around the mode of services. The got their foundations laid in the year 2010, and have grown to the top of the ladder, owing to the fact that they introduced discount broking into the systems.

The wind started to blow on the other side and a large sea of investors and trade-enthusiasts began to tune in to Zerodha. The popularity meter jumped the guns in a few years and as a result, the broking house invited a plethora of honours to its name.

Broking house: Angel Brokers

One of the most prominent names in the trading network, Angel Brokers have a reputation of providing cutting-edge services to their customers, that makes them one of the most trusted full-service brokers to turn to. They have made an official association with the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In terms of services, they constitute for services that give modern trading solutions and are backed by a team of experts that show their prowess in the advisory and guide amateur or intermediate investors into the market. Mutual funds, life insurance, equity trading, etc. are some of their main sell-out points.

Broking house: India Infoline

In respect to finding solutions to all the financial stumbling blocks and handlings, India Infoline (IIFL) comes off as one of the most reliable firms that offers multitude of security layers to its consumer base. It revolves around keeping a close note of the trading trends and other services and grows as a company that would facilitate in becoming a ‘one-stoppage’ kind for clients seeking advises/solutions.

A platform that lets the traders/investors do their thing via all modes, IIFL has gained international attention and boasts of millions of users availing their assistances.

Broking house: Motilal Oswal

With a sound research team that is responsible for carrying-out researches of deep insight and are known to give out pretty accurate predictions on the trading patterns, Motilal Oswal has achieved eminence in the sphere.

They specialise in services as wealth management, mutual funds, investments, private equity and many more and are one of the platforms that has a laid-out format for the absolute beginners.

Broking house: Sharekhan

Being one of the firsts to have pumped life into the concept of online trading systems, Sharekhan holds a might into the trade sector and has decided the fate of over a million people in the market. Being a full-service broker, they have done some quality work in offering many services out from their expertise in the equity trading and other forms of investing. As a result, Sharekhan attracts the traders that are looking for the specialities they will be able to extract, from the company.

Conclusion:

These are the topmost 5 firms that have converted the Indian trading terrain for the better and the reason why potential traders are subscribing to their policies is simple: because the offerings they present us with stand on the pinnacle. They have all carved out niches that have manifested into the greater good, for their clients and themselves.

