Top 5 year-end movies for the non-party people

Begin Again

This is the quintessential New York movie that will not only leave you enamoured with the city, but also with the prospect of listening to your heart in 2021. The stellar star cast, which includes Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Levine, and the amazing soundtrack will make you warm and fuzzy by the time the credits roll.

My Best Friend's Wedding

This one's an oldie, but it's a goodie. It leaves you feeling nostalgic, loved up and hopeful about the future, all in equal amounts, at the end of it. And the songs! And Julia Roberts! And Rupert Everet! Watch it again and again.

Dil Dhadakne Do

We may say we hate our families, but this year we understood the true worth of loved ones. This movie is best watched with mom and dad, and you will find the similarities right away.

Dear Zindagi

It was a year when we all had to pay heed to our mental health. . And this movie makes you feel that it's okay to say you are not okay, and it's okay to seek help.

Prom

Meryl Streep, lots of songs and some great outfits are the other reasons that make this movie a great watch. This main reason though, is getting the LGBTQ concern out in such a light way.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news