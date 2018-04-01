Top 6 cheekiest pranks played on television shows

April Fool's Day is here and we couldn't be more excited to prank our fellow mates on this day

April Fool's Day is here and we couldn't be more excited to prank our fellow mates on this day. We know, even your inner child is always up for a prank and so we have collected some of the best pranks from your favourite sitcoms which you can use as an idea to prank your friends or you and your friends can use to prank others.

Prank No 1: How I Met Your Mother – The 'Three Day Rule'

Ted gets a girl's number named Holli and starts to text her, they get talking and finally they talk about personal hot stuff, until Robin realizes that Holli is no other than Barney & Marshall. Our very own prankster Barney, changes Holli's number to his work cell and Ted doesn't know about this. Ouch! Poor Ted but I bet quite a few of us have tried a similar prank on our friends. What a simple yet awesome prank, isn't it?

Prank no 2: The Simpsons – Beer Prank

Homer is chilling out drinking beers on a summer afternoon after fooling Brat a couple of times on April fool's day. To get even, Bart shakes up a can of Homer's beer with a paint shaker. Homer opens the can, resulting in a huge explosion that lands him in the hospital. Now, that's one terrifying prank!

Prank No 3: The Office – Wrapping paper desk

Jim wraps up Dwight's desk with wrapping paper and that startles Dwight. However, the prank doesn't end there. After Dwight is pissed off, he goes to sit on the gift wrapped chair only to discover that it is hollow & Dwight falls down from the chair. Poor Dwight always falls for such pranks. Who is your Dwight you're pranking this April Fool's Day?

Prank No 4: FRIENDS - Rachel gets pranked

Rachel teaches Ben a ton of fun pranks. Ben then tries these pranks on no one else but Ross. This makes him really mad and he tries talking to Rachel about it after which Rachel asks Ben not to play these pranks anymore. Later on, in a cleverly devised prank by Ross, the father-son duo pretend to be mad at each other and run around the hallway. Suddenly, Ross falls down the stairs, Rachel yells out in shock. Of course, it was just a mannequin dressed like Ross!

Prank No 5: The Big Bang Theory – The Prank Attack

Sheldon tries to get vengeance after the three boys pull a Halloween prank on him. He rushes to Howard's place with a minute shock buzzer & shakes Howard's hand. Howard collapses on the floor due to his heart condition which completely freaks out Sheldon. To revive Howard, Bernadette advises Sheldon to inject adrenaline injection into Howard's chest. As Sheldon is about to inject Howard, he wakes up saying announcing to the "BAZINGA" master that he just got pranked!

Prank no 6: New Girl – The Knife prank

While everyone is sitting at the bar, Winston has got a new prank up his sleeve. His new girlfriend comes pretending that someone has stabbed a knife in her arm. On seeing her, everyone is in a state of shock and fright and there is complete chaos in the room. Everyone is freaked out except for Winston of course because it was his idea after all.

