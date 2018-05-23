Top 6 hits and misses: Were these T20 star players worth their price?

We had quite a few disappointing performances from so-called marquee players, who went for big bucks, while some cricketers upped who were bought at a lesser price, outplayed their peers

T20 2018 is reaching its conclusion and after all the highs and lows only four teams can make the playoffs and despite spending huge amount of sums to acquire players, there is no guarantee of players repaying their franchises and in this T20 2018, we had quite a few disappointing performances from so-called marquee players, who went for big bucks.

Here’s the list of hits and misses of T20 2018:

Flop: Ben Stokes

English all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second year running was the highest paid player (Rs 12.5 crore) and plenty was expected from this big and burly player. Before T20 2018, Stokes was involved in a much-publicised brawl and couldn’t participate in the Ashes.

Ben Stokes in T20 2018 has so far scored 196 runs in 13 matches and picked up only eight wickets. Last year, Ben Stokes was the MVP (most valuable player), but times have certainly changed and it once again proves that money can’t guarantee success and buy everything.

Hit: Chris Gayle

Universe boss i.e. Chris Gayle was not even picked during the main auction, shocking, isn’t it? The Calypso king proved his worth (Rs 2 crore) by being the match winner for Punjab and reminding that you can’t discount experience for anything.

Chris Gayle is a quintessential T20 player and in T20 2018 has so far scored 368 runs in 10 matches, striking at 147.20 and also hitting a hundred against Hyderabad. Chris Gayle might be getting on with the age, but his hunger and knack for performing in big matches is still there. Chris Gayle has also very smartly sent a message to his former franchise Bangalore, who didn’t retain him.

Flop: Jaydev Unadkat

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat had a dream auction as he became the highest paid Indian player (Rs 11.5 crore) and it looked like all the hard work and perseverance has finally paid off. But, cricket is not played on the paper and Jaydev Unadkat’s performance in T20 2018 has been mediocre and average.

Jaydev Unadkat in this cricketainment league has leaked runs at 9.46 runs per over and only picked up nine wickets. Jaydev Unadkat in this T20 2018 has got a reality check and if he wants to enjoy a successful international career then he has to buckle up big time.

Hit: Ambati Rayudu

Cricket is a game which is full of surprises and often offers a second chance. India international Ambati Rayudu was nowhere in the picture before T20 2018, but got a second lease of life and was picked up by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai for Rs 2.20 crore.

Ambati Rayudu in this season has been nothing short of spectacular and so far has been very close to getting the Orange cap. The pocket-sized dynamo has blasted 535 runs in 12 matches, striking at 152.85 and has been very flexible. Ambati Rayudu has performed beyond expectations and has repaid his worth with full interest.

Flop: Glenn Maxwell

Australia’s firebrand all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a bit of an enigma. The talented Aussie has all the talent in the world, but when it comes to execution he falls short big time. Delhi team had high expectation from Glenn Maxwell and that’s why they acquired his services for Rs 9 crore.

Glenn Maxwell has again flattered to deceive and in T20 2018, the ‘Big Show’ has only scored 142 runs in ten matches and his performance has been one of the biggest reasons for Delhi’s lackluster season.

Hit: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not your typical T20 player and doesn’t possess a game like South African AB de Villiers. Kane Williamson was sold to Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore and was mainly looked at as a backup option.

But, as destiny would have it, Kane Williamson became the captain by accident (David Warner’s suspension) and has been in scintillating form both as a captain and player. The Kiwi maverick has so far scored 544 runs in 12 matches and has captained the Hyderabad franchise professionally.

