Top BJP leaders launch bike rallies across the country ahead of polls

national

BJP President Amit Shah launched the "Vijay Sankalp Bike Rally" at Umariya in Madhya Pradesh. Similar rallies were also flagged off by the party leaders in all the 52 districts across the state

Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a nationwide mega motorcycle rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP claimed lakhs of members of the party's youth wing took part.

BJP President Amit Shah launched the "Vijay Sankalp Bike Rally" at Umariya in Madhya Pradesh. Similar rallies were also flagged off by the party leaders in all the 52 districts across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BJP workers for successfully organising motorcycle rallies in various parts of the country. Modi thanked people from all walks of life, particularly the youth, for joining the rallies in large numbers. "It's great to see such energy and positivity," he tweeted.

The rallies were carried out in more than 3,800 locations in different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the party said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged off the rally in Delhi. Addressing the rally in Umariya, Amit Shah slammed the Opposition for raising doubts over Tuesday's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan's Balakot by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever