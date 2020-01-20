Top cop Krishna Prakash shoots down obstacles to finish third

Krishna Prakash, Inspector General (IG) Administration in Maharashtra blitzed through the 42-km finish line at the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning, breasting the tape at 3:19:23 in his fourth Mumbai Marathon outing.

"I thought it was a little humid when I started in the morning. Surprisingly, as the morning wore on, the weather changed and humidity declined," Prakash told mid-day, adding that the "Peddar Road incline continues to be very challenging."

When asked whether he had enough time to train, Prakash laughed and said, "Time is never enough. I have a lot of administrative responsibilities now, looking after the constabulary. At times, I am signing around 500 forms a day. I squeeze in training whenever I can, but I do believe in smart training. I participate in all the 21-km races throughout the year. India has seen a running boom, and there are numerous half marathons being held at different intervals throughout the year. This means I work on my endurance and it also helps me with my competitive mindset," said Prakash, who works out of a Colaba office. He ekes out at least "four days in a week to exercise. My juniors at work, have been instructed to remind me to have water. I have at least three litres of water a day at work. I discovered my athletic abilities fairly late," chuckled Prakash.

