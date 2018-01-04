Top CRPF officer airlifted to Jammu after heart attack

A top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was airlifted to Jammu city on Thursday after he suffered a heart attack in Bhaderwah district the previous evening

Representational picture

Jammu: A top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was airlifted to Jammu city on Thursday after he suffered a heart attack in Bhaderwah district the previous evening.

Inspector General (IG) A.B. Chouhan, who was on a two-day visit to Bhaderwah was shifted to sub-district hospital late Wednesday after he complained of chest pain and nausea, police said.

Doctors at the hospital were joined by Army doctors.

After stabilising the officer, doctors advised that he should be shifted to Jammu city for specialised treatment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.