Top deals on MI smartphones you may not want to miss

Amazon is back with another sale on mobile phones and exciting offers are available on Redmi phones during the sale that starts today on June 26 and will go on till June 30

Representational image

Smartphones are now an indispensable part of our lives. We've dived into the world of mobiles and have brought you some of the most exciting offers on premium phones to ease your experience and save your time.

Redmi phones are on offer at a discounted price. Check out the exciting offers that are available on Redmi phones on the following mobile phones. The sale period is from June 26 to June 30.

Here's a list of five smartphones you can buy from Amazon

1. Mi Redmi 6A

Mediatek helio A22, 2.0 GHz quad core processor, 3000mAh battery capacity, 13.84 cm (5.45") HD plus display, 2GB plus 16GB flash memory, android oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9.6, 13 MP rear camera with PDAF, HDR, flash, 5 MP front camera with portrait mode, proximity sensor, E compass, accelerometer. You can buy this Mi Redmi 6A for a discounted price of Rs 5,999. Shop here

2. Mi Redmi 6A

Mediatek helio A22, 2.0 GHz quad core processor, 3000mAh battery capacity, 13.84 cm (5.45") HD plus display, 2GB plus 32GB flash memory, android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9.6, 13 MP rear camera with PDAF, HDR, flash, 5 MP front camera with portrait mode, proximity sensor, E compass, accelerometer. You can buy this Mi Redmi 6A for a discounted price of Rs 6,499. Shop here

3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz processor with 14nm architecture. 4000mAh battery capacity. 14.83 cm (5.84") FHD+ (1080x2280) Display. 4GB + 64GB Flash Memory. Stock Android Oreo 8.1. 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, LED flash. 5 MP front camera with portrait mode. Proximity sensor, E compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, IR Blaster. You can buy this Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro for a discounted price of Rs 9,999. Shop here

4. Redmi Y2

Qualcomm snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz processor with 14NM architecture. 4000mAH battery capacity. 14.83 cm (5.84 inch) FHD+ (1080 x 2280) display, 4GB+64B flash memory. Stock Android Oreo 8.1. 12MP+5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, LED flash. 5MP front camera with portrait mode. Proximity sensor, e compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, IR blaster. You can buy this Redmi Y2 for a discounted price of Rs 7,999. Shop here

5. Redmi Y2

Memory, storage and SIM: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot. Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G). Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor. You can buy this Redmi Y2 for a discounted price of Rs 9,870. Shop here