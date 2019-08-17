Top Digital Marketing Strategist Maitham Hubail becomes youth icon

international

Maitham Hubail is Googles certified partner and carries 15 years of experience and taking over a number of Digital marketing projects across the region

Maitham Hubail

From working with celebrities on digital reputation management to obtaining number one ranking for his blog, Maitham Hubail has his hands on all the digital marketing sector.

Maitham Hubail from Bahrain having big dreams and a successful idea of being a renowned name in the digital marketing world started his company @askbahrain which works in Online marketing sector and is Bahrain’s leading Q&A portal.

Today he is one of the most resourceful entrepreneurs in his field. Having to take up a number of projects, Maitham has made his way to the moons with his tremendous digital marketing knowledge.

Maitham Hubail is Googles certified partner and carries 15 years of experience and taking over a number of Digiyal marketing projects across the region.

Maitham Hubail has influenced a number of digital bugs with his tremendous digital media power and potential. He is an active member of the Social Media Club, Bahrain and encourages youth to build up their own startups guiding them for business generation and expansion has made an honourable reputation in the digital marketing industry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.