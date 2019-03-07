Top Digital Star of India: Ali Fazal beats Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

bollywood

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal races past Sacred Games leads Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to become 'Top Digital Star of India', according to Score Trends survey

Ali Fazal and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games may have been a game-changer in Indian web offerings. But surprisingly, the two stars seem to have lost the race of top digital star in India of 2018 to Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal. According to a survey by Score Trends, a US-based independent survey agency, the Mirzapur actor has bagged the top slot with Ronit Roy coming a close second, courtesy his show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Khan and Siddiqui have earned the third and fourth place respectively. The rankings are reportedly arrived at basis the popularity and viewership in India.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games

An elated Fazal says that while he knew that he had a winner in the gritty drama, he had hardly expected such an overwhelming response. "I knew that the character graph of Guddu [his character] was intense. But the appreciation I received for the act exceeded my expectations. This news of Score Trends report is rewarding." He says the show that saw him as a hot-blooded gangster, has changed the audience's perception of him. "Sometimes, the audience needs that jolt to realise that there is lot more to an actor than what was up on display the last Friday. Excel took a chance on me. I wouldn't have cast myself as Guddu, but Farhan [Akhtar] and Ritesh [Sidhwani] saw something in me that I couldn't."

Roy, on his part, credits his fans for a spot on the coveted list. "I'm happy to have achieved this place, and am proud to share this space with such talented actors. I'm eternally grateful to my fans for their unflinching support and love that I've been receiving over so many years."

