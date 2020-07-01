Top doctor of Maharashtra CM-appointed Covid Task Force tests positive, in hospital

Highly placed sources in the state health department informed midday that a top doctor of Maharashtra chief minister-appointed Covid Task Force has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was brought to a hospital in Mulund with breathing discomfort and has been put on High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) oxygen support.

The Covid Task Force team and senior doctors from the hospital are in touch with the doctors treating him. It is learnt that he is responding well to the treatment. According to sources, he was unwell from the last few days.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior doctor from the hospital said, “The hospital is not authorised to divulge any details about patients, and the state Covid Task Force would be officially releasing a statement soon.”

However, the doctor hinted that the patient was doing better.

Sources close to the Covid Task Force informed that the concerned doctor had taken very crucial decisions on controlling the pandemic outbreak. The decisions included doing away with mandatory COVID-19 testing for renal failure patients on dialysis. He had clarified that no such test was mandatory for dialysis patients, many of whom are senior citizens and find it difficult to cope with additional COVID-19 test charges of Rs 4,500.

This decision was taken before the government revised the charges of COVID-19 test to Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,800.

