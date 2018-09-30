Top doctors attend international conference on pain management in Jammu

national

Around 300 delegates, including top doctors in pain management, from seven countries like the UAE, USA, Bangladesh, Philippines and Indonesia are taking par conference

Representational picture

Top international doctors from seven countries are taking part in an international conference and workshop in Jammu on the recent advances in pain and its management. The three-day international conference was held not only for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, but also in north India, said Rohit Lahori, organising secretary of the conference.

Around 300 delegates, including top doctors in pain management, from seven countries like the UAE, USA, Bangladesh, Philippines and Indonesia are taking par conference. It is being organised by the Indian Society of Study of Pain and Centres for Advanced Pain and Spine Interventions (CAPSI), in collaboration with the department of anatomy, Government Medical College, Jammu, Lahori said.

The event focussed on the availability of chronic pain and cancer pain management and how these modalities could reach the common people, he said. The speakers included the head of the department of pain and palliative medicine from AIIMS, New Delhi; TATA Memorial Cancer Institute; Rajiv Gandhi Institute; PGI, Chandigarh; JIPMER, Pondicherry; CHC, Vellore; and others, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever