Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day: Drashti Dhami kisses hubby; Aryan Khan poses with mystery girl

bollywood

Here's a quick look at all the top stories from the world of entertainment today

Drashti Dhami kisses husband Niraj Khemka; Aryan Khan with a mystery girl

Drashti Dhami kisses husband Niraj Khemka on vacation

TV star Drashti Dhami is currently vacationing with her husband, Niraj Khemka, in Spain. The actress has been sharing pictures from the vacation which feature her cuddling up with and kissing the hubby. Drashti shared this picture of her locking lips with Niraj in Seville. Dressed in casual clothes, Drashti and Niraj seem to be having the time of their lives. Read more...

Why Made In China and Chhichhore should avoid clash with Saaho

Trade experts suggest that Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore will avoid opening on the same day as Saaho. Saaho is set to hit theatres on August 30. Trade expert Amod Mehra states that the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is likely to open across 3000-plus screens across the country, leaving other releases barely 35 per cent of the total screen count. Read more...

Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi's character inspired by Osho?

Sources suggest that Pankaj Tripathi's Sacred Games 2 character is inspired by the controversial godman Rajneesh Osho. A source close to the actor reveals, "Pankaj Tripathi's styling is almost similar to Rajneesh Osho, whose so-called religious movement was at its peak in the '80s. In terms of the writing too, Guruji's character seems to be woven like the cult figure." Read more...

Aryan Khan spotted with a mystery woman

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan was recently spotted dancing and posing with a mystery woman. Aryan and Suhana Khan's fan clubs on Instagram shared pictures of Aryan dancing with the mystery girl. There have been rumours that Aryan is dating a blogger from London, and now we wonder, is this young woman the one? Read more...

Malaika-Amrita, Seema Khan, Karisma party together

Seems like Bollywood's favourite girl gang has finally reunited! Malaika and Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala, Mishali Sanghani were spotted in a Bandra cafe chilling together. Malaika and Karisma shared several pictures on their Instagram account. Karisma recently returned from her extended holiday in London and was seen twinning with close friend Amrita Arora. Read more...

