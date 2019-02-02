Top Five moments you shouldn't miss out on Super Dancer Chapter 3 this weekend!

television

The cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Televisionâs Super Dancer Chapter 3. The super talented kids of the show have been giving back to back hit performances

Here are some 5 top moments that viewers will get to see this weekend:

Anil Kapoor danced with kids

Contestants Nikhil Baghel and Saksham Sharma performed on "Ae Ji O Ji Loji Sunoji" to recreate the iconic song of Ram Lakhan. Both performed fantastically on the song and they impressed Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor was impressed by the power-packed performance by the duo, he also danced with all the contestants and did his signature step from the song.

Juhi danced with the fathers

The fathers of the contestants left no chance to impress Juhi and put up a dance act for her. She then joined them and they all danced on her famous song 'Jadu Teri Nazar'.

Sonam Kapoor and RajKummar Rao danced together

The actors went on stage to dance on the title track of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. Rajkummar surprised everyone with his spontaneous dance and impressed everyone with his amazing stunts and dance moves.

Shilpa Shetty surprised by Rupsa and Ridesh's Act

Rupsa and Ridesh performed so well that after their performance Shilpa Shetty went on the ladder with both of them and she touched their feet. Rupsa is the youngest contestant and never fails to surprise the audience.

Special tribute act for the star cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Kaga

As a mark of respect and love, the contestants and super gurus performed a special act with mash-up of some famous songs of each actor present.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates