Top gangster among 4 killed in fierce gunfight with cops in Delhi

The police said they belonged to the Rajesh Bharti gang

Police at the site of the encounter between the Special Cell and a gang of criminals in the Chattarpur area of south Delhi. Pic/PTI

Four criminals were killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police's special cell in the southern part of the national capital yesterday. The police said they belonged to the Rajesh Bharti gang.

Rajesh Bharti, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him, was also killed in the encounter. Six police personnel were injured in the gunfight that happened at south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Rajesh Bharti had escaped from police custody in Haryana. There were several serious cases registered against him. The encounter occurred after the police got a tip-off that the gang would be visiting the area. The criminals who died in the encounter have been identified as Rajesh Bharti, Vidroh, Umesh Don and Bhiku, the police said.

The special cell personnel had been keeping an eye on a farmhouse in Chhatarpur for the last two to three months since it was suspected that the gang members would be meeting there. In the encounter, the accused were severely injured and taken to a hospital where they died, the official said. Bharti and Vidroh were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their head, while Umesh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. They were accused in various cases of murder and extortion.

