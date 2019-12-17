Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Top Gun: Maverik, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the sequel to the much-loved first part, Top Gun, which was helmed by Tony Scott and starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer, among others. Now, Tom Cruise is all set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, returning as a mentor to new aviators.

The trailer released recently shows Tom Cruise in all his glory as a pilot and we can't wait to see what the brilliant actor has in store for us. Here are five things we loved in the 2-minute-20-second trailer:

Tom Cruise is back in his element

Tom Cruise impressed the world as LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator, in the first part of Top Gun. Now he's back 33 years later as an instructor to mentor young pilots. We must say, no one can play the amazing and cocky "Maverick" as well as Cruise and we can't wait to watch him back on the big screen.

The aerial footage is mind-blowing

If you're a fan of action-adventure movies, Top Gun: Maverick would be a good fit for you. According to reports, the aerial footage in the film is top grade and apparently shot in 6K. There's also not a lot of dependence on Computer Generated Imagery, and many of the actors are actually up in planes.

The cast will get you excited

Did we mention Mad Men star Joh Hamm stars in Top Gun: Maverick as a Vice-admiral? Besides the incredible Hamm, we also have Jennifer Connelly playing Cruise's love interest, Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, a pilot trainee, Ed Harris as a Rear admiral, Val Kilmer as Vice-admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, among many others.

Human pilots vs Unmanned drones?

While not many details about the film have been revealed, some reports suggest that Top Gun: Maverick is set to explore the relationship between human pilots and unmanned drones in the military. This sure will be interesting!

The music will give you feels

Top Gun's music was everything bold and courageous, and we're sure the music this time around, too, will stay with you long after the movie is out of theatres. A new version of the memorable song Danger Zone has apparently been recorded for the Top Gun sequel. Excited yet?

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020. Will you be catching up with Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the theatre?

