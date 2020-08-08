Top Indian players not keen on taking families to UAE

Meanwhile, some teams are awaiting clarity from the BCCI over the possibility of one or more teams being together on a chartered flight instead of each team taking a chartered flight. Although the BCCI and all eight franchisees have decided to allow players to fly with their families for the 53-day IPL, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is learnt that several senior India players are averse to doing so.

The BCCI, in its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), has said that everyone part of the tournament will have to follow stringent rules of the bio-secure bubble and anyone breaking these rules will face sanctions as per the IPL code of conduct. The stringent rules are put in place to ensure a COVID-free IPL.

While speaking to several franchisees on Friday, mid-day ascertained that top India players are not keen on travelling with their families for safety reasons. “All franchisees are okay if players travel with their families, but most senior India players have decided not to take them along.

That’s because the families will have to be locked up in the hotel or resort 24x7 for over two months. A lot of them have kids, which could be risky. Most teams are leaving by August 20 or 22 for a training camp in the UAE. They cannot break bubble rules. They cannot go out shopping or take a walk on the beach, etc. There are a lot of meetings even after a match ends, so the family will hardly get any time to spend with the player,” a franchise official told mid-day.

