Top Jalna Zilla Parishad official booked for molestation of a woman staffer

A top official of the Jalna Zilla Parishad (ZP) was today booked for allegedly outraging the modesty to a woman staffer, police said



Representational Picture

A top official of the Jalna Zilla Parishad (ZP) was today booked for allegedly outraging the modesty to a woman staffer, police said. The Kadim Jalna police tonight registered an offence against the ZP official on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, an assistant project officer. According to police sub-inspector Pallavi Jadhav, the complainant went to the cabin of the official on January 2 for showing documents of a scheme.

While examining the documents, he allegedly caught her hand and touched her inappropriately, Jadhav said, quoting from the complaint. The victim later narrated her ordeal to family members after which she filed the complaint.

The ZP official has been booked for sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman, said Jadhav, who is investigating the case.

