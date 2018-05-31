Top North Korean heads to US, Russian Finance Minister to visit Pyongyang

A senior figure in the North Korean regime was en route to the US yesterday, and Russia's top diplomat was preparing to visit Pyongyang as diplomatic preparations for a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un gathered pace

Kim Yong Chol. Pic/AFP A senior figure in the North Korean regime was en route to the US yesterday, and Russia's top diplomat was preparing to visit Pyongyang as diplomatic preparations for a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un gathered pace. General Kim Yong Chol, right-hand man to the North Korean leader, will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, officials said. The US president still hopes the summit will take place on June 12 in Singapore. Meanwhile, Moscow said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would travel to North Korea today to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

'N Korea behind malware attacks'

The Trump regime says computer malware tied to North Korea has been targeting US aerospace, financial and media companies for nine years to steal information and manipulate networks. Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever