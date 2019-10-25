Top of your game

Gaming, for long, has been talked about in terms of its negative effects. And even though the word 'game' itself originates from the feeling of amusement, the angle of how the activity can improve storytelling is largely ignored. It is with this idea that Panic Not!, a city-based initiative comprising storytellers, gamers, artists and creators, decided to foster a community of like-minded individuals and explore the world of table-top role play games (RPG).

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson and introduced in 1974, has grown to become one of the world's most popular games by merging war games with fantasy. And this Sunday, at a Khar venue, Panic Not! is organising a convention where attendees will not only engage with D&D but will also be introduced to it, in light of their one-year anniversary.



Sean D'Souza

"People only know about the game from the Big Bang Theory or Stranger Things. But it isn't as overwhelming as it seems, it's just like watching a TV show or reading a book," says Sean D'Souza, co-founder of the venture.

With conventions held every month, organisers usually see a footfall of 80 people on an average. Explaining the format, D'Souza likens it to the theatre of the mind. "Each person creates a character, decides their skills and abilities and venture into an imaginary world created by the dungeon master. So, each participant makes individual choices and the world reacts to that — the outcome is always unpredictable," he says, adding, "What makes it different from other games is that no one is forced into doing anything and chance is determined by the roll of a dice."



Dungeons & Dragons is a game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson

Although at home, the time spent on a single game of D&D can range from one month to a year, the convention will feature narratives based on an episodic basis with the theme being Diwali meets Halloween. D'Souza informs, "It's on the lines of light overcoming darkness. It's not a costume event but we'll also have artists who've made themed works at the venue, and attendees can pre-order from them."

On October 27, 12 pm

At Above the Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to panicnot.in/dd-weekends/

Cost Rs 300 onwards

