Top political leaders remember Indira Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

national

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence located in Akbar Road on October 31, 1984

(Foreground) Rahul and Priyanka, (Seated L-R) Sanjay, Indira and Sonia, (Standing) Rajiv and Maneka Gandhi

Top political leaders across the country on Wednesday paid homage to India's third prime minister Indira Gandhi to commemorate her 34th death anniversary which also marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2018

"Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to the micro-blogging site to remember his grandmother "with a deep sense of happiness."

"Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," his tweet read.

The Congress President, along with his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, also paid floral tributes to the 'Iron Lady' at her memorial Shakti Sthal.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar too remembered Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Remembering the Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary. My humble tribute to the former Prime Minister of India! #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/bxwzfrbElt — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 31, 2018

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence located in Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as prime minister for three terms lasting almost 16 years.

Gandhi, who is the second longest serving Prime Minister, was well known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including nationalisation of banks, copper, refining, cotton textiles and even insurance industries. She also abolished privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates