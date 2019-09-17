Top seeds Soham Pathak, Siddhant Shanker win
Soham lived up to his top billing and stamped his authority to see off Sanay Mangesh Shastri of Udayachal School
The top two seeds Soham Pathak of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ( Vile Parle) and Siddhant Shanker of oberoi International School ( Goregaon), won their respective boys’ under- 14 singles round of 64 matches in contrasting fashions on Sunday.
No. 1 seed Soham lived up to his top billing and stamped his authority to see off Sanay Mangesh Shastri of Udayachal School ( Vikhroli) by recording a comfortable 21- 7 victory.
Later, second seed Siddhant found the going tough as his unseeded opponent Pratham Shah of Podar International School ( Powai) played with grit and determination. Both the shuttlers slugged it out for every point, and the scores ran close till 18- all before Siddhant pushed on to win 21- 19.
