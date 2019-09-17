Top seeds Soham Pathak, Siddhant Shanker win

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The top two seeds Soham Pathak of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ( Vile Parle) and Siddhant Shanker of oberoi International School ( Goregaon), won their respective boys’ under- 14 singles round of 64 matches in contrasting fashions on Sunday.

No. 1 seed Soham lived up to his top billing and stamped his authority to see off Sanay Mangesh Shastri of Udayachal School ( Vikhroli) by recording a comfortable 21- 7 victory.

Later, second seed Siddhant found the going tough as his unseeded opponent Pratham Shah of Podar International School ( Powai) played with grit and determination. Both the shuttlers slugged it out for every point, and the scores ran close till 18- all before Siddhant pushed on to win 21- 19.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates