Top sports league promote unhealthy food, beverages

Turns out, top sports leagues heavily promote unhealthy food and beverages, a new research has revealed.

According to a study led by NYU School of Medicine, the majority of food and beverages marketed through multi-million-dollar television and online sports sponsorships are unhealthy - and may be contributing to the escalating obesity epidemic among children and adolescents in the US.

Researchers analysed Nielsen statistics of televised sports programs among children 2-17 years of age.

The study found that, among the 10 most watched sports organizations (e.g. NFL), most of the food products were rated "unhealthy" under the guidelines of the Nutrient Profile Model, a profiling system that identifies nutritious value in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Specifically, the NPM system assigns a score to all foods, and scores can be converted to a 0-100 point scale called the Nutrient Profile Index (NPI).

When NPI scoring was applied to foods most widely promoted through sports sponsorships, the researchers found a deeply troubling result - More than three-quarters failed to meet minimal standards for nutrition - with the average NPI score of around 38-39 for promoted foods such as potato chips and sugary cereals.

The researchers examined sports sponsorship agreements covering 2006-2016 between food and beverage manufacturers and the 10 sports organizations with the most youth viewers: the National Football League (NFL),Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-even Little League Baseball and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The NFL led all organizations with 10 food and beverage sponsors, followed by the NHL with seven. Surprisingly, Little League Baseball landed in third, with six sponsorships - which particularly concerned the researchers given its child-targeted nature.

Five sports leagues each had four, including MLB, NBA, NCAA, the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

According to the study results, the NFL also led - by a substantial margin - the number of television impressions from its ads among viewers aged 2-17 (more than 224 million) and total YouTube views (more than 93 million).

"The U.S. is in the throes of a child and adolescent obesity epidemic, and these findings suggest that sports organizations and many of their sponsors are contributing, directly and indirectly, to it," said Marie Bragg, the study's lead investigator. "Sports organizations need to develop more health-conscious marketing strategies that are aligned with recommendations from national medical associations."

This latest descriptive study follows an earlier study, published in 2016 and also led by Dr. Bragg and her research team, which found similar results from an analysis of food and beverage sponsorships with top music celebrities.

