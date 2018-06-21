Top three ways to spend your weekday night in Mumbai

Top three ways to spend your weekday night

Daaru party on

Enjoy with offers on unlimited rum and coke, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian munchies at this joint. Go drink to your heart's

content.

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm (ongoing)

At: BKC Dive, BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 8655077330

Cost: Rs 399 (unlimited rum and coke); Rs 499 (rum and coke with starters)

Unwind with wine

Sip on sparkling wines, cocktails and tequila with this buy-one-get-one free offer at a bar that promises a good vibe and a relaxing time so you can chill after a hard day at work.

On: 4 pm to 7 pm (ongoing)

At: 266 — The Wine Room and Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 8879101350

Football by the sea

Football fanatics pay close attention. You can now watch live screenings of the World Cup matches by the sea while sipping on special cocktails or chugging chilled beer along with your mates.

On: June 21 to July 15, 2 pm to 1.30 am

At: Gadda Da Vida — Novotel, Balraj Sahni Road, Juhu.

Call: 66934444

