Top tips to protect your hair this summer

Protect your hair against the summer heat by keeping it healthy, strong and damage free with these tips by the hair maestro Asgar Saboo

Summer is around the corner and we're all ready to let our hair down. However, did you know during this sunny period your hair is at great risk to heat damage? Protect your hair against the summer heat by keeping it healthy, strong and damage free with these tips by the hair maestro Asgar Saboo.

Shield! Protect! Cover!

Not only is your skin susceptible to UV rays and sun burn, but those precious locks are under attack as well. The rays from the sun not only cause heat damage to your hair but they also suck up all the moisture out of it, making it weak and wild. So what’s the solution you ask? Cover up! Use a nice scarf or a stylish hat to safeguard those luscious locks in order to retain its moisture and for it to remain healthy.

Drown it in Conditioner

Just like the skin on your body needs moisturising, the hair on your scalp needs some hydrating love too. Therefore, the easiest way to get healthy and hydrated hair is by using leave in conditioners, they're quick, efficient and simple, all it takes is just one application and your hair is completely protected for the day. But, if you have some extra time on your hands, coconut oil and apple cider vinegar are also great natural products to give your hair that bright boost.

Surrender the Straighteners

As the weather itself is already hot and humid, adding an extra amount of heat on your hair will just exacerbate the dryness and make the condition of your hair worst. Consequently, the ideal solution is to let your hair fall natural for the season, so put down those hairdryers and let your hair air dry for the summer.

Embrace the Grease

We all feel the need to wash our hair instantly when the oil on our scalp takes charge and greases up our entire hair. But during the summer season, it’s best to let your hair marinate in the natural oils for a while. The more you wash your hair, the extra oil it will produce, which plays the role of a catalyst to the never ending vicious cycle of washing your hair. Hence the path to success in this case is dry shampoo, dab a little on your scalp and watch the oil get sucked up. This will be the best way to stop the excessive oil production and will stop the frequent hair washing.

Say No to Chemical Products

During the summer your hair is constantly trying to protect itself from the weather, therefore the last thing it needs is more damage from the products you are using. As many times we use products without realising the severe consequence it can have on the quality of our hair. Thus it is always important to read the core elements that are used to make the product in order to avoid any excessive damage.

The Only Way Is Up

It's tempting during the summer time to let our hair down and to let loose. But in order for us to reduce the heat damage we have to keep our hair tied up! The pony tails and the hair buns are the perfect styles for the season, as they keep your hair out of the sun and away from the rays, which means less exposure and consequently less damage.

Banish the Split Ends

It's all about that trim! Over the course of the summer your hair can develop a lot of split ends due to the excessive heat from the weather, as a result it can cause excessive damage and unnecessary breakage. Thus the best way to deal with the problem is by trimming the ends and giving your hair that breath of fresh summer air it deserves.

Sleep, Eat, Gym, Repeat

Similar to the way your skins health is highly contingent on your diet and lifestyle, the core strength and condition of your hair is also dependable on your health and diet. Therefore to get that extra shield to protect your hair, it's important to have a healthy lifestyle and to be one step ahead of the enemy that is heat damage.

Embrace your natural colour!

It's always fun to try out new and fun colours on your hair, but hair colouring during the summer is a big NO! The heat will eventually cause the colour to fade quicker and will result in extra damage.

