Topher Grace playing David Duke in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman

Actor Topher Grace is portraying the role of a former leader of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in "BlacKkKlansman". The "Spiderman 3" star is playing David Duke, an ex-Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. The Spike Lee-directed film is the real-life story of Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington), a detective in Colorado Springs, who infiltrates the local chapter of a hate group and becomes the head of the chapter.

The news was announced during the trailer screening of the film during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, EW reported. The film, which is an adaptation of the book "Black Klansman" by Ron Stallwor, also stars Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Jasper Paakkonen and Corey Hawkins. Lee, 61, is also producing the project, along with "Get Out" director Jordon Peele. Sean McKittrick, Shaun Redick, and Raymond Mansfield of QC Entertainment, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions are also on board to produce.

