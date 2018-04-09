Toppers of Season 5 declared

Result of the latest edition of Indian Intelligence Test out; 24 toppers awarded with cash prizes

Recently, the result of Dainik Jagran Inext Indian Intelligence Test Season 5, conducted by Jagran Prakashan Ltd, was announced and the top three all-India winners declared.

In Season 5, thousands of students from four states and 42 cities participated. The objective of the test conducted for the students of Stds V to XII was to provide them with a career path based on multiple intelligence.

After four successful seasons, in the latest edition, students showed immense enthusiasm, with everyone eagerly waiting for the next season.

The winners

Std V

1st rank: Smriti Singh, Manav Sthali Public School, Salempur, Deoria; 2nd rank: Anupriya Tiwary, Doon International, Dehradun; 3rd rank: Neha Kumari, SS Preparatory School, Patna

Std VI

1st rank: Ashlesha Kashyap, Pathshala, Patna; 2nd rank: Priya Patel, Manav Sthali Public School, Deoria; 3rd rank: Rajan Yadav, Manav Sthali Public School, Deoria

Std VII

1st rank: Pramod Yadav, Maa Ganga Public School, Khanpur, Allahabad; 2nd rank: Vidhi Tiwari, Maa Ganga Public School, Allahabad; 3rd rank: Gaurav Jaiswal, Manav Sthali Public School, Deoria

Std VIII

1st rank: Jyoti Kushwaha, Maa Ganga Public School, Allahabad; 2nd rank: Vaishnavi Pandey, Maa Ganga Public School, Allahabad; 3rd rank: Devbrat Gond and Nandini Singh, Krishna Public School, Deoria

Std IX

1st rank: Rudransh Raj, Gyan Niketan, Patna; 2nd rank: Himanshu Raj, AS Patna Central School, Patna; 3rd rank: Yajushi Acharua, Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr

Std X

1st rank: Rakshit Gupta, City Montessori School, Lucknow; 2nd rank: Shivam Agarwal, Dewan Public School, Meerut; 3rd rank: Prabal Singh, ST John's Academy, Allahabad

Std XI

1st rank: Anjali Sharma, BBS School, Allahabad; 2nd rank: Manjul Bamrara, DAV Public School, Dehradun; 3rd rank: Ayushman Raghuvashi, Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr

Std XII

1st rank: Amarasha Sharma, ST Paul S Church College, Agra; 2nd rank: Kushagra Verma, City Montessori School, Lucknow; 3rd rank: Parjanya Aditya Shukla, City Montessori School, Lucknow

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates