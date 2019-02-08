Toral Rasputra learns about Haldi Kumkum on the sets of Mere Sai

television

Toral Rasputra did not have much idea about the Haldi Kumkum ceremony and was very excited to learn about it on Mere Sai

Toral Rasputra

Recently on Mere Sai, an interesting Haldi Kumkum sequence was going on and popular TV actress Toral Rasputra was all in for it. Toral plays the role of Baiza Maa in Mere Sai. Toral is originally from Gujarat and her character in the show is that of a Maharashtrian lady. She did not have much idea about the Haldi Kumkum ceremony and was very excited to learn about it. She understood the importance of the ceremony from her team on the sets as to how women get together and put Haldi & Kumkum as tikka and exchange gifts.

Toral said, "I wasn't much aware of this ceremony before as I'm a Gujarati and have never done it in real life. But now I have understood the significance of this and the story goes that in olden days, women were not allowed to go out and socialise, so the Maharashtrian women started out this beautiful tradition of meeting each other in the neighbourhood, putting tikkas and exchanging gifts. It is like a 'Kitty Party' of the olden days. I had a lot of fun on the sets during this sequence. It was also great to learn a new tradition. It didn't feel like I was working but more like an experience of a festival being celebrated in my society."

Tune in to watch the beautiful Haldi Kumkum ceremony on Mere Sai, every Mon-Fri, 7pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates