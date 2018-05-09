Total Cup from May 17, Vidarbha to compete

Total Cup U-14 selection cricket tournament, organised by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation, will kick off it's 22nd edition from May 17 in Mumbai



Total Cup U-14 selection cricket tournament, organised by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation, will kick off it's 22nd edition from May 17 in Mumbai. Three teams from Mumbai and one team from Vidarbha will participate in the tournament. Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has already confirmed their participation and other three teams will be selected by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

