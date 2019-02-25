Total Dhamaal box office collection: Film rakes in Rs 62.40 crore in its first weekend

bollywood

Adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has had a good opening weekend at the box office. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, among others

Total Dhamaal poster

The adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal, has surpassed expectations and become the highest weekend earning film of 2019. The film has become the most-loved adventure comedy by grownups and kids alike. The film has collected a fantastic Sunday earning of Rs 25.50 crore.

Total Dhamaal is the biggest non-holiday weekend ever for Ajay Devgn and the second highest weekend for Ajay Devgn films in the last five years after Golmaal Again, which was a Diwali release. The film marks biggest weekend numbers for director Indra Kumar.

Total Dhamaal first weekend collection



Friday: Rs 16.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 20.40 crore

Sunday: Rs 25.50 crore

Total: Rs 62.40 crore

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter:

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past âÂÂ¹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 62.40 cr. India biz. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. It features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. Total Dhamaal also brings back the magical duo of Anil and Madhuri after a hiatus of 19 years and fans can't get enough of them.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the film did not release in Pakistan. Ajay Devgn and other members of the cast took to their Twitter handles to share the news. The cast and crew of Total Dhamaal also donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families of the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the ghastly terror attack.

Also read: Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer mints Rs 20 crore on Day 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates