Total Dhamaal box office: Indra Kumar's film mints Rs 106 crore in two weeks

The multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, despite opening to mixed response and being a non-holiday release, cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week of its release. The family entertainer has made a total of Rs. 106.32 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection of the film.

He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal crosses "100 cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: Rs 106.32 cr. India biz."

#TotalDhamaal crosses â¹ ð¯ cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: â¹ 106.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

The film hit theatres on February 22 and minted a whopping Rs. 62.40 in its first weekend. Total Dhamaal continues to perform well in mass circuits as well as metros, despite the release of two new Bollywood films Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. The film is expected to score good business on Sunday.

According to Adarsh, the word of mouth for the film came into play on the opening day itself, which is probably driving its box-office performance. Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise and has already become the highest-grossing film in the series.

The Indra Kumar directorial features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. Total Dhamaal also brings back the magical duo of Anil and Madhuri after a hiatus of 19 years and the fans can't get enough of them. The film became the second highest opener of the year after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy.

The promos and songs of the film were not received well by the audiences and the movie opened to mixed reviews by the critics. In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, the film did not release in Pakistan. The makers of the film took the decision and Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

The cast and crew of Total Dhamaal also donated Rs 50 lakh to the families to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the ghastly terror attack. The film is the third sequel to the 2007 'Dhamaal' and much like its first part, 'Total Dhamaal' follows a group of people, who are trying to outrun each other in their quest for hidden treasure.

