Total Dhamaal earns Rs 123 crore in two weeks at the box office

Total Dhamaal, a madcap comedy adventure earned Rs. 6.03 crore on Monday at the box office

Total Dhamaal Poster

The adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever has shown a phenomenal growth at the box office on the second weekend. The film earned Rs. 6.03 crore on its second Monday. Thus, collecting a sum total of Rs 123.80 crore.

The film has been performing exceptionally at the box office since the release and has turned favourite with family audiences and kids. Total Dhamaal collected Rs 94.55 crore in its first weekend. The film hit theatres on February 22 and minted a whopping Rs 62.40 in its first weekend. Total Dhamaal continues to perform well in mass circuits as well as metros, despite the release of two new Bollywood films Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. The film has done good business.

Total Dhamaal registered the highest first-weekend collection of the year so far. Credit it to Ajay Devgn's comic timing or the nostalgic value of the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene Jodi, but the laugh riot earned Rs 62.4 crore over the opening weekend. Kapoor, who teamed up with filmmaker Indra Kumar after 27 years, attributes the success to the audience's love for comedies.

The cast and crew of Total Dhamaal also donated Rs 50 lakh to the families to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack. The film is the third sequel to the 2007 'Dhamaal' and much like its first part, 'Total Dhamaal' follows a group of people, who are trying to outrun each other in their quest for hidden treasure.

