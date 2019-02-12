Total Dhamaal Speaker Phat Jaaye song: Stars groove to the peppy track

music

The makers of Total Dhamaal have released a new song from the film, Speaker Phat Jaye. The song features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta and others

A new song from Indra Kumar's adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal, Speaker Phat Jaaye has just been released. The song features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Pitobash and Esha Gupta grooving on the peppy dance number.

The song, Speaker Phat Jaye, has the entire cast of the film Total Dhamaal shaking a leg to this track. What excites us the most is Madhuri Dixit showing off her contemporary dance moves. Not to mention, her chemistry with Anil Kapoor is sizzling. Their pairing is one of the major highlights of this song.

Talking about this film to PTI, Ajay Devgn reasoned why comedy films shouldn't be termed as 'brainless'. "I don't know why they say it is brainless. It is not easy to make people laugh. Today in our country or all over the world, comedians are the biggest stars. Like here in India, we have Kapil Sharma. It needs intelligence to make people laugh, you just can't make faces and make people laugh."

"Who doesn't want to laugh? Also, comedy films you can watch again and again. I don't mean that other (kind) of cinema is not great but this is also good," added Ajay Devgn, who is a crucial part of the huge comedy franchise in Bollywood.

Total Dhamaal is presented by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film releases on February 22, 2019.

