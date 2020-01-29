Tote-ally creative

Popularly used in quilting, appliqué work was used to patch holes in a garment. The technique done by hand or machine involves pieces of fabric that are sewn in or stuck to make a larger pattern. It primarily makes use of two stitches: straight and satin. Today, at a workshop by Iteeha Studio, you can learn how to incorporate this form of needlework to glam up a tote bag. The best part? No prior experience required.

The guided session will provide attendees with all material including the tote, printed fabric, embroidery thread, needles and scissors. You also get to take the materials home along with your masterpiece.

On Today, 1 pm to 4 pm

At Iteeha Studio, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7506122332

Cost Rs 1,800

