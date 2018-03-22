Toto Wolff sends strong warning to F1

Wolff, the executive director for Mercedes, is the sport's first team principal to reveal that a rebel series could be on the cards with the new season only days away



A breakaway championship to rival Formula One has gathered further momentum after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff warned that it is a "realistic" possibility and "could happen".

Wolff, the executive director for Mercedes, is the sport's first team principal to reveal that a rebel series could be on the cards with the new season only days away. Bernie Ecclestone claimed last month that disgruntled Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne had already staged talks over a rival championship. "The perspective of doing something else is a realistic one, and it could happen if we don't achieve to align our vision," said Wolff.

"Marchionne has a clear vision of what Formula One should represent for Ferrari, which is a purist sport that isn't a shopping channel. I would strongly encourage all of the sport's stakeholders not to try and provoke him," he added.

