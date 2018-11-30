Champions League: Tottenham can still qualify for knockouts, says Pochettino

football

Spurs took their qualification hopes to the final game at the Nou Camp with a late 1-0 win over Inter, thanks to Christian Eriksen's 80th-minute strike

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham side have belief they will be able to go to Barcelona and get the result that sends them through to the Champions League knockout stages.

Spurs took their qualification hopes to the final game at the Nou Camp with a late 1-0 win over Inter, thanks to Christian Eriksen's 80th-minute strike. Pochettino said: "All is possible in football. We have big respect for Barcelona, they are one of the best teams in Europe, it will be a so tough. But we have belief that we can win. We need arrive in Barcelona and compete at our best. We need fresh legs, fresh mind and no injuries. We need to arrive that way in Barcelona."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever