Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Mauricio Pochettino

London: Tottenham Hotspur have relieved Mauricio Pochettino off his duties as head coach and manager. The 47-year-old Argentinian joined the London club in 2014 and led the team to the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, reports Xinhua news agency. But Spurs have struggled this season, currently languishing 14th in the Premier League and has also suffered a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Champions League.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste. "Regrettably, domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing." "It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions -- this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff -- but we do so in the club's best interests," he added.

Pochettino's coaching staff -- Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez -- have also left the club. The club said they would provide an update on new coaching staff in due course. "We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters," said Levy.

