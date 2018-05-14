Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli launches his own clothing line

England midfielder Dele Alli launched his own clothing line in London recently. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the fashion line features a wide range of skinny ripped jeans to trendy satin varsity jackets



Dele Alli with girlfriend Ruby Mae

England midfielder Dele Alli launched his own clothing line in London recently. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the fashion line features a wide range of skinny ripped jeans to trendy satin varsity jackets.

Alli, who was accompanied by girlfriend Ruby Mae for the launch, admitted that some of his teammates have already asked him for items from his range because they want to be as fashionable as him. "They want some of the clothes. All the players have different styles, but a lot of them want to look like me," he joked.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates