Tottenham renews contract with manager Mauricio Pochettino

English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur has announced that their manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with the football club, which runs until 2023. The north London club, which will move to a new ground next season, said in a statement on Thursday that first team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed to new deals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pochettino, 46, who joined the Spurs in May 2014, secured top three finishes in the last three seasons and recently passed 200 games as an EPL manager. Mauricio said: "I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium."

"This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.

"This is a special club - we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves."

Chairman Daniel Levy was excited about the new deal, saying: "I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio. We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history."

"Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio," Levy added.

