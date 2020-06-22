Tottenham star Harry Kane, wife Kate celebrate first wedding anniversary in lockdown

England football captain Harry Kane, 26, and his wife Kate, 27, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the confines of their home on Friday.

Kate Instagrammed this picture to her 145,000 followers which had a Friends-inspired mug with the message: "Our first anniversary 2020. The One Where We Were In Lockdown."

Harry replied with a heart and smiling face with hearts emojis. Harry proposed to Kate in 2017 during their Barbados holiday and got married at an exotic resort two years later.

