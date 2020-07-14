Tottenham star Serge Aurier's brother killed in France shooting

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Aurier's younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. in the southern city of Toulouse and there have been no arrests. Tottenham said on its website that it was "deeply saddened to confirm media reports" of the death, but did not give a cause.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected," the Premier League team said. "Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all." Serge Aurier, a 27-year-old right back, previously played for Toulouse. The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain. He represented his country at the 2014 World Cup.

