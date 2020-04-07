Touching bass

In these unsure times, no one can gauge what the future holds, and we are gripped with a sense of uncertainty that is in tune with the melodic nature of how Azaan Khan aka Instinct's new album, Ethnica, begins. There is an ambient grimness in the first track, The portal, in which Khan uses samples of Ustad Bismillah Khan's shehnai, which isn't surprising given the fact that he hails from a family steeped in Indian classical music. But it's in the second track, The growthling, that the musician's drum 'n' bass sensibilities gradually start making an appearance, giving a sense of direction for the rest of

the album.

It's not that this musical offering doesn't give hope, though. As you make your way through the tracks, Khan progressively lifts your spirits, especially in tracks like Midlife respite, which replaces the foreboding you felt earlier with a feeling of joy that makes you want to dance in relief. Will we be doing the same some months from now, once we are clear about where the present pandemic has taken us? That remains to be seen. But meanwhile, treat Ethnica as an apt soundtrack for the times we are living in.



Azaan Khan

