Why Radhika Madan couldn't share her birthday pictures on social media

Telly actor Radhika Madan turned a year older on . The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi star celebrated it on the set of Vishal Bhardwaj's Chhuriyaan, her Bollywood debut. A gluten-free coconut flour cake was ordered as she is calorie conscious. Radhika could not click any pictures of the celebrations as she was in costume and her look can't be revealed just yet. A bash sans pictures to upload on Instagram. Must have been tough.

The newbie actress Radhika Madan, who comes from a non-filmy background, definitely has some spark. Ever since she made an entry in the glam world, she has made an impression on everyone and now the young and talented actress has impressed the maverick filmmaker and director – Vishal Bhardwaj.

Over 60 girls were auditioned for the film, which revolves around two sisters who are at loggerheads, but Radhika managed to leave a mark with her acting chops and fresh look and bagged the role of one of the leads alongside Sanya Malhotra. Vishal Bhardwaj was quoted saying in an interview that Radhika is fantastic.

