Tough ride ahead

Codemasters have been steadily improving their yearly installment of F1 and have managed to top the previous version each time. F1 2019 in that respect is no exception. Just like its predecessor, it brings significant improvements to last year’s game, including better sounds, graphics, retro cars and most importantly, Formula 2.

You can now participate in a standalone F2 championship and it is even part of the career mode, where you get to play three races before you are selected to join an F1 crew. The career mode is a lot of fun. Not only does it let you play through a bunch of F2 and F1 races, it also lets you participate in the drama and rivalries that occur in the background, letting you control the narrative and your gaming style.

The cars have distinct handling, which makes choosing the right team important. The vintage cars included in the game are also interesting to handle—they lack as much control as the newer F1 and F2 cars and that makes it significantly harder to drive. The guides in the game can make it easier to judge turn speeds, but it seems to be easier in the cockpit mode, rather than in the follow camera mode.

The AI opponents are tough; they will get in your way all the time. It is a hard game to beat, but every person you pass on the track is satisfying. You can, however, turn down the AI for a more winnable experience. Graphically, there is little to fault; everything in the game looks crisp and functions well, there were no anomalies while playing on the PS4 Pro. The tracks features in the game are picture perfect and look like their real world counterparts.

The game requires at least some interest in the sport, to make it through the difficult learning curve and to understand the nuances required to win. It also has a section that gives you up to date news on real life F1 and a section that only reports news on Formula E.

F1 2019 is an extraordinary game, but the appeal for gamers not interested in the sport will be close to nil and Codemasters does nothing to cater to the casual crowd either. But if you love F1, you need to get this game and put yourself in the driver's seat.

