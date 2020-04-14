Tour the world when you can't

Your travel plans for the year are likely on hold and in these uncertain times you cannot possibly imagine when you will be able to explore that destination on your bucket list. Then again, you don't have to deprive yourself of the breathtaking views some of these destinations hold. Here are select ones that you can soak in from the comfort of your own couch.

Through the canals

Do you dream of serenade on the Rialto Bridge or taking a Gondola ride through the narrow winding canals of Venice? All of this might still be possible despite Italy being under lockdown. I Love You Venice, a YouTube channel dedicated to the sights and sounds of the city is here to offer you just that. Whether it is rolling live camera tours or classical piano music from the region for relaxation, Venice will likely charm you even from a distance.

Log on to youtube.com/c/iloveyouvenice

Big city lights

It isn't just the natural vistas from around the world that elude us during the lockdown, it is the sights of a living, breathing city, too. And what better way to soak in city life than through aerial views of The Big Apple. This tour begins at the Statue of Liberty and gives you a bird's eye view of the landmark. Choose from attractions you want to take a closer

look at.

Log on to youvisit.com/tour/nyc

Tahitian odyssey

Want a slice of island life for a treat to those weary eyes? The official Tahitian tourism website's YouTube channel is what you might want to check out. Get a view of several islands including Tahiti, Maupiti, Bora Bora and Tikehau and Rangiroa with sprawling vistas of greenery and the bright blue sea that surrounds it.

Log on to tahititourisme.com

